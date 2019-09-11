Jurors were met for the first time Wednesday morning with grizzly photographs of Anjanette Harris’ brutalized body, found in March 2016 off a wooded path in a rural area called Hilltown in Little Elm.
Images from crime scene investigators displayed on monitors inside 431st District Court showed Harris’ naked body face up, her left arm beneath her. An immense amount of blood ran from the left side of her neck area, saturating the ground around her head.
Daniel Greco, 38, is on trial for capital murder in the case. He is accused of killing both Harris and her unborn child, which in court Tuesday was revealed to be Greco’s. He pleaded not guilty this week to the charge. If a jury does find him guilty, the Denton County District Attorney’s Office will push for the death penalty.
The crime scene images started rolling Wednesday as prosecutors continued questioning investigators and other law enforcement officers who probed the case.
There were photos of clothing, pieces of hair, a blood smear on Greco’s pickup truck, the path leading toward Harris’ body, a clump of dark hair in Greco’s backyard.
Greco has said from the beginning of the case that he accidentally killed Harris when he bound her the night of March 5, 2016, during a sexual encounter with her in his trailer in Hilltown. He admitted to dumping her body after tying a rubber strap around her neck and seeing her stop breathing, police said, but denies ever stabbing or cutting her throat, leaving unanswered so far in the trial how Harris received the gashes to her body.
Jurors were given a lunch break around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Witness testimony was scheduled to continue just before 2 p.m. The trial itself could last anywhere from two weeks to a month.