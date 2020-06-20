Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration at Fred Moore Park was a lot like a family reunion, organizers said.
Although the city of Denton’s annual Juneteenth celebration moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a few Denton residents came together to organize their own celebration.
The event saw a couple hundred people playing basketball, eating and spending time with friends while local artists provided entertainment. Mecca Williams gestured toward the basketball court and said many of the people there were people she grew up with.
“These are people we know, we grew up with,” Williams said. “We played basketball together and rec leagues.”
Juneteenth celebrates when United States Army soldiers landed in Galveston on June 19, 1865, and informed slaves that they were now free. Although this happened two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect, there weren’t many Union soldiers in Texas at the time to enforce the end of slavery.
With protests surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement continuing since the end of May, the call for change due to police brutality and racism has grown louder. Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California said Thursday she and other members of Congress would introduce a bill to make Juneteenth a national holiday.
Some attendees wore shirts with the Black Lives Matter fist and others wore “I love Juneteenth” shirts with the silhouette of Africa in place of a heart. A few wore shirts that read “I can’t breathe,” some of the last words of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
At one point, a child who got separated from his family was escorted to the stage by two Denton police officers so organizers could make an announcement to find his family. When the music came back on, he started dancing.
“If this your kid Junior, he’s going off right now,” a DJ said.
His mother came up a few minutes later as he was still dancing and they were reunited with the crowd around them cheering. The two watched the talent show together, but Junior was soon called back up by organizer Ezekiel Johnson to dance.
A few more young children soon joined Junior to dance along to a song by The Carters.
The aroma of barbecue from a few different vendors, including Michael Cunningham, spread throughout the park and drew a line to the tent later in the evening. All his family was dressed in blue as they served food to hungry customers.
“This is something me and my wife started,” Cunningham said as he chopped meat fresh from the smoker. “We started off with our signature sandwich, the ribdog. We’ve been cooking for 10 years.”
Cunningham lives in Lewisville but is originally from Florida. He’s the founder of Mr. C’s Delight Barb-B-Q Sauce.
Licensed counselors and interns made up a mental health booth. The women there said it’s important to have mental health resources available, especially to communities where it could be stigmatized or not affordable.
“Especially in communities of color, mental health services are very rarely sought,” Mónica Rodríguez said.
Sydne McDade, another organizer, said Juneteenth is something she grew up celebrating in southeast Denton and that it should be celebrated nationally. Forty-seven of the 50 states recognize Juneteenth. It isn’t a national holiday.
“We all are forced to celebrate July 4, but unfortunately, my ancestors weren’t free,” McDade said. “It wasn’t their independence day. So this is our independence day. This is when our ancestors here in Texas learned that they were no longer enslaved. It’s important for us. It’s a part of American history.”