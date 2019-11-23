When Julie Glover spent 10 years as the manager at Locust Street Grill, customers would come in and ask about the antiques next door.
From the 1984 to 1994, she’d take down customers’ phone numbers just in case someone stopped by the storefront, which seemed more like a storage unit.
“People called me at Locust Street Grill all the time asking me questions about other buildings because I was there for 10 years,” she recalled from her desk in Denton City Hall. “So maybe they were grooming me for this job.”
Glover, the go-to person to call about anything happening in downtown Denton, retired Friday from her post as the Downtown Economic Development Program director with the city.
In the late 1980s, she watched as the Square had low pedestrian traffic, with just Locust Street Grill and Ellington’s open after 5 p.m. Occupancy was probably less than 50%, she thinks.
At this time, Denton business owners were lobbying the state to let Denton and other cities with more than 50,000 residents join the Main Street Program, a statewide preservation and revitalization program. Denton was admitted in 1990. In 1994, Glover took the job as assistant manager of Denton Main Street Association as a way to transition out of restaurant work.
“I didn’t know what it was, but it got me out of the restaurant business,” she said. “Basically, my job at first was to get people downtown and create some events that get people downtown, but you don’t have a budget.”
The job also meant cutting her income in half, and so while she managed the new job and going back to college at Texas Woman’s University, she waited tables three nights a week at Ranchman’s Cafe in Ponder.
Slowly, she started building events, like having her musician friends come to the lawn of the Courthouse on the Square on Saturday mornings for the Acoustic Lawn Jam — the official name for the gathering of musicians who still play near the courthouse steps weekly. She also started popular events such as Dog Days of Summer and Twilight Tunes.
On Thursdays, as Twilight Tunes began, she’d spend the day making calls to all of her friends to remind them of the event. She and her husband Jeff ran the sound for years before the event got a sponsorship to pay for sound and pay the musicians.
“For years, Jeff and I hauled the sound system down every single week — our own sound system — and I didn’t pay anyone,” she said. “If we had 30 people show up, I was excited. We liked Bonnie and Nick [Norris] because they had a big family and they’d bring their entire family every time.”
Things in downtown began building up in the late 1990s when major capital improvements happened and new businesses like Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream opened in 1998. Then the “slip” was taken off the Texas Building that now holds Barley & Board and offices, and the blue and white panels were taken off to restore the original brick.
Glover and others thought the project was going to be a turning point for downtown, but pedestrian traffic didn’t noticeably surge and momentum to have a vibrant downtown needed to continue to build.
“That was a million-dollar project and it was a huge deal, and we thought that was it,” she said. “But downtowns don’t go downhill overnight, and they don’t come back overnight. Main Street is a really incremental process.”
The big switch happened after a chunk of the Fry Street area was shuttered for redevelopment, and then burned, in 2007. Glover said merchants were forced to move their businesses, and pedestrian traffic increased downtown. Social media was starting to become mainstream, and once Glover started posting events like Twilight Tunes online, attendance easily doubled — maybe even tripled, she said. Square-facing properties that were long used for storage became places like West Oak Coffee Bar, and the once-vacant Fine Arts Theater is now under renovation.
“Everyone knows that downtown is where it is today because of her commitment and love for Denton and for the downtown specifically,” Mayor Chris Watts said. “I think Julie’s vision and tenacity in working together with the businesses that are there, and those that want to come there, have created a wonderful balance and mix of something for everyone in our community.”
As business returned to the Square, Glover has served as a go-to source to help people through the city’s permitting process, with grants and helping get people connected, said John Cartwright, president of Denton Main Street Association. Personally, she helped him as he opened his namesake restaurant, but her true value to the city and downtown became apparent when he got more involved with the association.
“I don’t know if downtown Denton would be where it is or if we’d have the success we’ve enjoyed if Julie hadn’t ushered us through that growth period,” Cartwright said. “I truly believe that downtown Denton is the soul of the city, but Julie is the soul of downtown.”
In addition to her direct work with businesses, she started new initiatives like the valet trash program, undertook the seven-year process of getting the West Oak Historic District recognized by the state, and helped create and implement the Denton Walk of Fame.
Now, Denton’s top tourist destination is the downtown Square, said Kim Phillips, former vice president of the Denton Convention & Visitors Bureau. The two worked together closely to build and market downtown Denton, and Glover worked to bring all concerned entities to the table and was able to think in the big picture of economic development to bolster the area.
“Way back, she was running a restaurant on the Square, so her history of being a part of the product and catching the vision of what this could be if someone focused all of their attention to it, and then she did it,” Phillips said. “And she brought everyone with her.”