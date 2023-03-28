Tiffany Jenkins’ gateway drug was alcohol.
A cheerleader with great friends in the late 1980s, Jenkins was known to make the right decisions until, at 17, she had her first sip of alcohol. She claimed it “altered the course of her life” in a 2020 interview with Today. “It had woken up a part of me that I didn’t realize was there,” she said. “I felt nothing; it was like a magical feeling.”
Jenkins wasn’t alone. About 60 million of the 133.1 million current alcohol users, aged 12 or older, in the U.S. reported they were past-month binge drinkers, and among past-month binge drinkers, 16.3 million people were past-month heavy drinkers, according to the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health report by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
At age 20, Jenkins took her first opioid pill after a friend offered it and said, “Take this, you’ll love it.” It became her drug of choice and her downfall, she said, seven years later when she was arrested.
A majority of people with addiction, according to SAMHSA, feel they don’t need treatment. Jenkins found hers in a straitjacket in jail. She was under suicide watch in a large empty tank and detoxing, she said in her Today interview. She had been charged with 20 felonies.
Now 49, Jenkins is an author, a comedian and a survivor with millions of followers on social media and best known for her “Juggling the Jenkins” comedy Facebook videos, which have garnered more than a billion views. She travels around the country to share her own personal experience with addiction and recovery. She has spoken at places such as high schools, jails and rehab centers.
On April 6, Jenkins will be the keynote speaker at the "Art of Recovery" banquet at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. Hosted by Solutions of North Texas, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people with addictions, it will be the group's first in-person banquet since January 2020.
“I still refer to myself as an addict,” Jenkins told Today. “I am in recovery. But, like, I could get addicted to anything. I get addicted to food. I get addicted to a Netflix series. I get addicted to my phone. It doesn’t matter what it is. I have this personality where I’m addicted. I haven’t beaten addiction. I’m still an addict. I’m just not using drugs.”
Denton’s Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery owner John Bramblitt, a nationally recognized artist and muralist who is blind, will be finishing one of his paintings, showing the concept of recovery, at the event and then auctioning it to help raise funds for recovery scholarships. Solutions of North Texas offers them to people who are seeking recovery help but unable to afford it due to the high cost of addiction treatment services.
Founded in 2006, Solutions of North Texas focuses on offering support services such as counseling and outpatient and residential treatment to people who struggle to afford it elsewhere. Casey Reilly, Solutions' development director, said that last year, they gave away $374,000 in free and reduced-cost support services to people in need.
In a Tuesday email, Reilly shared data from SAMHSA that found an estimated 34% increase in drug/alcohol abuse between 2019 and 2022 and wrote that at the height of the pandemic, during the shutdowns, access to treatment decreased approximately 60%, leaving most individuals struggling with addiction unable to afford remaining services.
“This year we are already seeing an increase in demand, which is why this event is so important,” Reilly said.
The event, which costs $125 to attend, will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. April 6. Reilly said they expect about 400 people to attend, including Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, Police Chief Doug Shoemaker, former Mayor Mark Burroughs, Celina Mayor Sean Terry and current and former Denton City Council members.
Bramblitt’s painting is one of more than 50 items being offered in live and silent auctions at the event. The silent auction, Reilly said, will feature artwork mostly from Denton artists. The live auction, on the other hand, will offer items such as a handmade guitar, a signed football from Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith and a brindle phantom Goldendoodle puppy (adoption process approval required).
A custom-painted beehive box will also be offered during the live auction at 7:45 p.m. It includes a beehive, honeybees and the queen bee, and a year of monitoring and mentoring from Michelle Boerst, the first master craftsman beekeeper in Texas and the owner of Bursting Bees in Aubrey.
Boerst worked at Solutions of North Texas for nine years — after originally planning to retire after a couple of years. It’s where she discovered her love of beekeeping. She started as a hobbyist, then followed up with a small business. In 2015, Boerst co-founded the Denton County Beekeepers Association with beekeepers Christina Beck and Bill Hartley.
Not too long ago, Boerst was speaking with Reilly about the upcoming auction and asked if Reilly would want to include a custom-painted beehive box and a year of service to help teach someone how to care for them.
Boerst’s daughter custom paints the boxes whenever they put them in a park or somewhere for the city. Boerst said her daughter's paintings are usually honeybee related.
“Everyone there [at Solutions] knows me as the ‘Bee Lady,’” Boerst said. “Honeybees are incredibly fascinating insects, and I am just amazed at their behavior. As beekeepers we watch their behavior and we can tell so much of what is going inside the hive by how the bees are acting. They are such an integrated colony. It’s so fascinating.”
They install the hive in the spring, and honey flows through the summer, when extraction also takes place. In the fall, mite testing occurs, and the hive closes down for winter and reopens in the spring. They will teach the person who wins the auction how to care for the hive, which will no doubt surprise them.
“People are surprised by how gentle the bees can be and how they don’t come flying out in this huge rush to attack,” Boerst said. “Well, on occasions it happens with some of the cranky ones, but for the most part, they are not bothered by you at all. You can watch them for hours. I know people who will sit in front of their hives with binoculars and relax. It is very Zen.”
