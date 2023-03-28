Tiffany Jenkins’ gateway drug was alcohol.

A cheerleader with great friends in the late 1980s, Jenkins was known to make the right decisions until, at 17, she had her first sip of alcohol. She claimed it “altered the course of her life” in a 2020 interview with Today. “It had woken up a part of me that I didn’t realize was there,” she said. “I felt nothing; it was like a magical feeling.”

Tiffany Jenkins

Blogger, author and comedian Tiffany Jenkins will be the keynote speaker at Solutions of North Texas' "Art of Recovery" banquet on April 6.
John Bramblitt
Denton artist John Bramblitt works on a mural at LSA Burger Co. in 2021. Bramblitt will complete a painting during Solutions of North Texas' upcoming banquet, and it will be auctioned off. 
Clearing a way for those struggling with addiction
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, center left, celebrates as Solutions of North Texas founder Scott Wisenbaker and chair Mark Burroughs cut the ribbon for new women’s transitional units in January. 
Bees on hive
A hive and bees are being offered at the live auction of the Solutions of North Texas addiction treatment center fundraiser.
3 keepers
From left, beekeepers Erik Dietrich, Michelle Boerst and Saundra Smith pull out a beehive on the rooftop of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center in 2020.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

