A state administrative law judge has denied U.S. Radiopharmaceuticals any more time, ordering the company to appear Tuesday morning, Oct. 8, in Austin for an enforcement hearing.
The company faces a maximum $2.2 million fine for failing to clean up low-level radioactive waste it has stored in Denton for a decade.
In July 2018, the Utah-based company was ordered to decommission its two Denton sites by July 16, 2019. The Department of State Health Services began enforcement proceedings earlier this year, after USR failed to submit plans or do any work in meeting that deadline.
An administrative law judge with the State Office of Administrative Hearings is expected to hear evidence from both sides in determining the size of the fine.
State law provides for both a daily and overall maximum cap for penalties.