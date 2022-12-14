The judge in ex-Tarrant County Sheriff’s Deputy Jay Rotter’s murder case denied his defense’s motion to dismiss the case Wednesday after evidence was not provided in a timely manner after the October trial had begun.
Rotter is accused of murdering his girlfriend, 46-year-old Leslie Hartman, in her Denton home on Aug. 26, 2020. Rotter alleges Hartman’s death was a suicide.
An unfortunate and unusual circumstance was central to Wednesday’s pre-trial hearing. That is, the case’s lead detective, Rodney Mooneyham, died of COVID-19 in October 2021. From there spiraled a series of events in which Rotter’s defense did not receive what they said was crucial evidence.
After telling the defense and state he appreciated the work they put into their arguments, 211th District Court Judge Brody Shanklin denied the defense’s motion for a mistrial. Shanklin said that the state owned up to the mishap and there was no intent behind it.
The evidence in question was body camera footage from Mooneyham when he first entered the crime scene. This footage presented a possible theory Mooneyham had that was not present in written evidence.
After this footage was discovered on the second day of the trial in October, the defense motioned for a mistrial, and Judge Shanklin granted it.
After, the defense filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing Rotter could not possibly receive a fair trial. Lead defense attorney Navid Alband argued that had the state provided the evidence before Mooneyham’s death, the questions they would have asked Mooneyham in previous interviews would have been very different. But now they’ve lost that opportunity.
The state didn’t argue that evidence wasn’t provided in a timely manner, but rather that it was unintentional, and the evidence is not significant enough to impact Rotter’s ability to receive a fair trial.
Throughout the course of the hearing, the court witnessed the footage and attorneys laid out a timeline for when police submitted the footage, when the district attorney’s office received it and when prosecutors came across it.
The court had a few decisions to make: Who was at fault? Was it intentional or unintentional? And either way, was this incident significant enough to dismiss the murder case?
Police testify
The district attorney’s office is the “gatekeeper” of evidence, as Alband called it. Police provide evidence to the office, and the office is legally obligated to provide that evidence to the defense lawyers.
But that process didn’t go smoothly in this case. Footage from two body cameras was not provided to the defense: one from Detective Mooneyham and another from a supervisor at the scene. Witness testimony helped clear up where it went wrong.
Several members of the Denton Police Department testified in court Wednesday. These witnesses included police records supervisor Nina Walsh, Sgt. Michael McIntire, Sgt. Eric Beckwith, Det. David Bearden and Det. Tommy Potts. The court also heard from Alyson Short, the grand jury coordinator of the district attorney’s office.
From Short, the court learned the process of how the district attorney’s office receives and processes evidence for cases. Under questioning from the defense, she explained that the office received evidence of Mooneyham’s body camera far before his death and that she and the prosecution had access to this evidence.
However, when the state prosecutors questioned her, she also testified there were issues with the transfer, and she suggested the evidence be put on a physical hard drive. It was not uncommon, she said, when trying to transfer such a large amount of data that it could take an extraordinary amount of time or not all of it would transfer over.
She said she did not know when it all transferred or who might have checked if it transferred. It is not possible to see when a prosecutor might have accessed the video evidence from the system.
From the Denton Police Department’s records supervisor, the court learned she had nothing to do with the transfer of body camera footage.
When the department’s sergeants and detectives who are involved in Rotter’s case took the stand, the court heard from each the process of how body camera footage makes its way into their evidence system and to the district attorney’s office.
Ultimately, defense attorneys do not have access to the department’s evidence portal.
Sgt. McIntire said his footage was purged by an automated system 241 days after the footage was captured because it was not categorized correctly. The person who is at fault for categorizing it incorrectly was not clear. He said sometimes the system is supposed to categorize it, sometimes the officer whose body camera it was should categorize it, and sometimes that duty falls to the lead detective on the case.
As for the body camera footage from Mooneyham, witnesses testified there wasn’t a clear protocol for what should happen with a case when the lead detective dies. Det. Potts, who was later put in charge of Rotter’s case, said the department hasn’t had a line-of-duty death in over 20 years.
After he was placed in charge of the case, Potts said he didn’t look at any of the evidence for a while because there were no upcoming hearings. He said he assumed Mooneyham had taken care of all of the filing by the time he passed away, over a year after the alleged murder occurred.
When the October trial was coming up, Potts requested that the department’s IT team retrieve evidence from Mooneyham’s laptop so he could prepare to testify. He compared it to what the district attorney’s office had received when the case was filed in 2020 and submitted any evidence the district attorney’s office did not have.
When Potts and State Prosecutor Michael Graves discussed the evidence that hadn’t been submitted before the second day of trial, they spoke of Mooneyham’s body camera footage, and Graves asked Potts to turn the evidence over to him as soon as possible.
Graves and Potts testified they were surprised to learn the state had access to Mooneyham’s body camera footage from that night for years but had never realized or viewed it.
Mooneyham’s body cam footage
Lead defense attorney Navid Alband presented a portion of the footage from Mooneyham’s body camera to the court the night of Hartman’s death. In it, he could be seen entering and walking around the home. Other police personnel at the scene informed him Hartman’s body was in the bedroom.
After briefly walking through the living room and kitchen, Mooneyham walked into an adjacent hallway to the left. There he shined his flashlight in the bathroom, presumably at evidence, and said to a crime scene investigator, “That’s where it happened. Right here.”
Alband stopped the video shortly after Mooneyham turned away from the bathroom toward the bedroom across the hall, where Hartman’s body was found.
In his closing argument, Alband argued that Mooneyham’s assessment that the alleged murder occurred in the bathroom, suggesting Rotter would have shot her there then have to have moved her body, was shoddy police work. That Mooneyham made that statement within a couple of minutes of entering the scene, Alband argued, was proof of that.
All the witnesses from the Denton Police Department who testified Wednesday, however, said Mooneyham never made mention that he had a theory the murder occurred in the bathroom instead of the bedroom.
While they all had many discussions about the murder, the witnesses were not required to notate the discussion they’d had about evidence and theories in the case. Beyond the body camera footage, it appeared there was no other mention of the bathroom theory in Mooneyham’s case file.
So, the defense argued it was crucial for them to have received this footage so they could explore and argue against that theory.
All the department’s witnesses who were asked testified Wednesday they did not believe the alleged murder occurred inside the bathroom.
Closing arguments and ruling
Alband told Judge Shanklin on Wednesday that while the judge had previously mentioned the state acted unintentionally, the court should assess that regardless of intentionality, the evidence not originally provided is subject to the Brady Rule. The Brady Rule requires prosecutors to disclose exculpatory evidence in their possession to the defense.
This is a monumental theory that will never be known because the state did not properly assess their evidence, Alband said. Alband said Mooneyham’s rushed judgment was exculpatory and bad police work, a theory that no one else said they shared.
He argued that Mooneyham’s testimony before would have been impeachable had the defense had the opportunity to ask about his theory the alleged murder happened in the bathroom. But due to the shortcomings of the state, Alband said, there is no way for them to ask Mooneyham now.
Because neither prosecutor looked at the body camera footage for years, the fairness of the trial is lost, and it cannot be remedied, Alband said.
Graves discovered the evidence had been in the state’s possession. He alleged he was surprised to find Mooneyham’s evidence had been available to the prosecutors before. He said he had not viewed the evidence before realizing it was there before the trial started or before Mooneyham’s death.
It was unintentional, he argued, and the only adequate remedy for the incident would be to hold another trial.
He also argued that Mooneyham’s statement about the bathroom — “That’s where it happened. Right here.” — didn’t specifically refer to murder. Mooneyham didn’t theorize that a murder occurred in the bathroom, he argued.
During the hearing Wednesday, Judge Shanklin said he suspects there are hundreds of cases in which detectives state their initial reaction to the scene and then later develop a different theory based on more evidence.
He said that the defense could have asked Mooneyham questions when he was still alive that would have allowed them to explore the bathroom theory. One example question Judge Shanklin gave was along the lines of, “Did you ever consider this to be anything other than a homicide?” or additional theories.
While Shanklin ruled that a trial should commence, it could be some time before that happens. The defense plans to appeal Shanklin’s decision to the 2nd Court of Appeals. First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck previously told the Denton Record-Chronicle that an appeal could delay the trial for months.
Graves asked the court to meet in 30 days to confirm the defense’s decision to appeal and assess where to go from there.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.