The Denton County Courts Building is shown on Feb. 12. The 211th District Court Judge declared Wednesday that ex-Tarrant Deputy Jay Rotter's trial should go on after the defense filed for motion to dismiss.

The judge in ex-Tarrant County Sheriff’s Deputy Jay Rotter’s murder case denied his defense’s motion to dismiss the case Wednesday after evidence was not provided in a timely manner after the October trial had begun.

Rotter is accused of murdering his girlfriend, 46-year-old Leslie Hartman, in her Denton home on Aug. 26, 2020. Rotter alleges Hartman’s death was a suicide.

