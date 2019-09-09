Just as soon as the jurors were seated, Judge Jonathan Bailey dismissed them temporarily in the capital murder trial of Daniel Greco Monday morning.
A prosecutor going over questions with witnesses ahead of the trial Monday morning uncovered new testimony from one witness that caused the judge to delay the start of the trial.
Greco, 38, is on trial for the March 2016 death of Anjanette Harris. Authorities say she was found strangled to death and with stab wounds around her neck. The Denton District Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty.
The witness told the prosecutor Monday that one of Greco’s friends told him sometime after the 2016 death that Harris was stabbed with a “a tool” and that the friend in question threw away the tool.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office already ruled that Harris died by strangulation and received stab wounds to her neck after her death.
Bailey delayed the trial so that investigators could find the friend in question and interview him. He indicated that the new testimony would not dramatically alter the case. The witness never said that he was told by Greco’s friend that Greco did anything with the tool.
“I’ll give you some time to locate him and see what he has to say,” Bailey said.
The trial was delayed to 9 a.m. Tuesday, but Bailey said the court could be recalled if investigators find the friend and are able to get his sworn testimony.
The witness who gave the prosecutors the new information met twice with the Denton District Attorney’s Office in 2018 but never before mentioned what he shared with them Monday morning.
The witness took the stand Monday morning and was question by prosecutors and Greco’s defense attorneys.
This story will be updated.