Republican Jim Johnson bested his Democratic opponent Diana S. Weitzel in absentee, early voting and most precinct totals for the 431st Judicial District race.
Johnson went into Election Day with an exhaustive list of endorsements from legal and conservative groups, with Weitzel putting up a fight for the bench from an underdog seat.
Early on in the evening, Weitzel showed strong support in Lewisville, The Colony, Little Elm and Denton, but Johnson appeared to claim most of the county’s early and absentee ballots. Once all tallies came in, Johnson had swept Argyle, Krum, Sanger, Flower Mound, Ponder and Justin.
Nearly 27,000 absentee ballots were cast in the race, as well as 333,775 early votes. On Election Day, Denton County voters cast 21,872 ballots in the judicial race. Overall, Johnson had 57.43% of the vote.
“Yes, I’m excited,” Johnson said. “Based on the early voting, it looks like I’m heading for a win. So I’m celebrating with family. I’m eager to start working in the court in January.”
Johnson gathered a long list of endorsements.
“I think the endorsements came from my resume and background,” he said. “I got a lot of endorsements from conservative groups, but I also had The Dallas Morning News editorial board endorse me. I think they looked at my teaching background and the kind of cases I’ve worked on.”
Weitzel couldn’t be reached for comment.
The 431st District Court sees a wide range of cases, from criminal felonies to family court cases.