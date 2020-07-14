Nearly 82% of the ballots in Denton County’s primary election runoffs went through the mail. The anomaly may have given Jim Johnson an edge over Derbha Jones in the GOP race to be nominated for judge.
The state’s first election in a pandemic came with one other notable stat: More than 4,000 Denton County voters never returned their mail-in ballots, or at least didn’t return them in time.
Johnson edged past Jones with 60% of the vote Tuesday evening, a nearly 2,000-vote lead in their runoff race. Should Johnson win the Republican nomination, he will face Democrat Diana Weitzel in November. They’re vying to replace outgoing District Judge Jonathan Bailey, who presides over the 431st District Court.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips said the county’s ballot board likely would not be able to process all the mail-in ballots Tuesday night. At the time, county election officials knew they had sent out more than 13,000 mail-in ballots and just under 8,500 had been returned as of Monday. But after an employee returned from the post office Tuesday evening with just 94 envelopes, Phillips said elections officials would include those mail-in ballots in the unofficial count Tuesday night.
Unlike other states that set up drop boxes for mail-in ballots, Texans who complete a mail-in ballot must affix postage to it before sending it back through the U.S. Postal Service.
Denton County Democrats had no local races to decide, but the local party’s get-out-the-vote efforts drove turnout to levels not seen in previous years — for either party.
Depending on where they live, Denton County Democrats were helping determine the party’s final nominations for U.S. senator, U.S. representative for District 24 and Texas railroad commissioner.
But turnout was still anemic.
Less than 2% of the county’s registered voters either returned their mail-in ballots or showed up in person for early voting.
Officials didn’t expect that piece of the pie to get much bigger Tuesday night.