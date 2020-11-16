Denton City Council incumbent Deb Armintor, heading into her second term, and newcomer Birdia Johnson are scheduled to be sworn into office on Tuesday.
Johnson defeated George Ferrie Jr. in the District 1 race. The incumbent in that office, Mayor Pro Tem Gerard Hudspeth, is in a runoff for a third term with District 2 Council member Keely Briggs for mayor. She is in her third term.
Armintor defeated Rick Baria.
After Tuesday, Hudspeth will no longer represent District 1. However, Briggs, because her district race is in a runoff between Connie Baker and Ronnie Anderson, will remain in her seat until the election on Dec. 8.
Mayor Chris Watts continues to serve, despite the fact his term was set to expire in May. It was extended after City Council members postponed municipal elections until November because of the pandemic. It was further lengthened when the mayoral race was sent to a runoff between Hudspeth and Briggs. Watts has been on the council for 12 years.
City charter requires that a new mayor pro tem be appointed with Hudspeth’s departure. But that won’t happen until after the Dec. 8 election.
Elsewhere on the council, at-large Place 6 incumbent Paul Meltzer, seeking his second term, is in a runoff with challenger pastor Jim Mann.
City Secretary Rosa Rios will administer the oaths of office.
Early voting has been scheduled for Nov. 23 through Dec. 4 for the city runoff races. Polling locations for the Dec. 8 election will be set after votes have been canvassed on Tuesday, with voting hours set for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting hours and locations also are expected be set soon.