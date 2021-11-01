Jenna Ryan, one of the alleged U.S. Capitol rioters from Denton County, and one of the first locals to plead not guilty, will be sentenced Thursday for her actions on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C.
Ryan took a plane from Denton with a group to attend then-President Donald Trump's rally on Jan. 6, the day Congress gathered to count electoral votes to formalize Joe Biden's presidential victory. She broadcast the riot on social media throughout the day, according to court records.
She initially pleaded not guilty in March on charges related to the riot but then changed her plea to guilty of one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. She'll be sentenced in federal court Thursday.
The maximum sentence is six months in prison and a fine up to $5,000, but attorneys for the U.S. government are requesting a 60-day sentence and $500 in restitution.
Neither Ryan nor her attorney had returned a phone call for comment by Monday afternoon.
Michael Maslanka, a law professor at the University of North Texas’ law school in Dallas, said the riot cases piqued his interest because some folks connected to the riot have argued that they were exercising their First Amendment right to free speech, a topic he teaches in one of his classes. Maslanka said sentencing is up to the judge’s discretion.
“Judges have sentencing guidelines, but they have a lot of discretion,” Maslanka said. “If she does not show remorse, as [another] defendant in the D.C. matter, she could go to jail. With judges, you need to show some sort of remorse. The failure to do that may trigger the judge to impose a more harsh sentence than they would otherwise.”
In charging documents, Ryan was charged with entering and remaining inside the U.S. Capitol Building without permission. She was charged after being arrested on Jan. 15 by the FBI Dallas office.
According to court records filed Thursday, U.S. government attorneys say Ryan “repeatedly communicated a lack of remorse” following the riot. They cited her multiple television interviews and social media posts, including one photo showing her standing in front of a broken Capitol window and a tweet calling it the “one of the best days of my life.”
“She has entered a guilty plea and accepted responsibility for at least her physical presence inside of the Capitol,” the sentencing memorandum states. “Nevertheless, the defendant’s participation in a riot that actually succeeded in delaying the Congressional certification combined with her promotion and celebration of violence, her consistent and public lack of remorse, her dishonesty and sense of impunity, her mercenary exploitation of the riot, and her greater potential to incite future violence renders a custodial sentence both necessary and appropriate in this case.”
Maslanka said punishment falls on a continuum and that Ryan’s case is in the middle. He said one D.C. resident was given probation because they accepted responsibility for what they did, which was trespass into the Capitol building, but they didn’t engage in or incite violence.
“The other end of the continuum, in the DFW area just a few weeks ago, [Troy Smocks] was sentenced to 14 months, and part of what he was sentenced is, he wasn’t even at the Capitol, but he made statements on social media inciting others to violence at the Capitol, and he had a long history of other crimes,” Maslanka said. “When you incite others to violence … that type of language and interstate commerce will get you in more trouble.”
Smocks, 59, admitted making a post on the social media site Parler the day of the riot that stated: “Prepare our weapons, and then go get’em. Lets hunt these cowards down like the Traitors that each of them are. This includes RINOS, Dems, and Tech Execs. We now have the green light.”
In the sentencing memorandum, the U.S. government says Ryan falsely claimed she didn’t know Jan. 6 could and would become violent, promoted violence in and beyond the Capitol, actively and widely spread false information that downplayed or denied the violence on Jan. 6, gave false information regarding her own actions, promoted her business during the riot and made public statements after her arrest believing she wouldn’t go to jail because she has “blonde hair,” “white skin,” “a great job” and “a great future.”
“The judge is going to decide [jail time], not you,” Maslanka said. “It’s not a good posture to take. You have to show some contrition. … I don’t see any contrition here. I see defiance, unless there’s something I don’t know.”
Six other Denton County residents have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, with charges ranging from entering Capitol grounds without permission to assaulting police officers at the riot.
Hearings for the other six are scheduled through the remainder of the year and in January 2022.