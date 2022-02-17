Jenna Ryan, a Frisco real estate broker convicted for entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, was out of federal prison by Thursday after she surrendered herself late last year for a 60-day sentence.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons’ inmate locator only shows people who are currently serving sentences. On Thursday, Ryan was no longer in federal prison. Federal records in January showed she was serving time at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Brazos County, a minimum security federal prison for women.
She seemingly celebrated her release online Thursday afternoon, tweeting "Best. Birthday. Ever!!!"
Ryan, 51, was sentenced to 60 days in prison in November 2021 for her participation in the U.S. Capitol Riot. She was convicted for parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Ryan turned herself in early even though she was ordered to surrender herself in early January.
Now, one of two people in a federal case connected to hers has a plea hearing set for March 9, according to records filed Tuesday.
Jason Lee Hyland has a plea agreement hearing set for March, according to court records. Hyland and Katherine “Katie” Schwab flew with Ryan from Denton to Washington D.C. to attend a rally for then-President Donald Trump.
Records show Hyland and Schwab are charged with the same offense Ryan was convicted of, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building.
Schwab is also charged with act of physical violence in the grounds. There is no indication in court records that she has a plea agreement. Records show there’s a forthcoming pretrial order coming, but no date has been set.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.