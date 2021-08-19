Jenna Ryan, a real estate broker from Denton County who is accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, pleaded guilty Thursday to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Ryan is one of hundreds of people who face some charges relating to their participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol where five people died. The charge she pleaded guilty to Thursday in federal court carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
As a part of the plea agreement, Ryan agreed she entered the Capitol Building without permission.
The Department of Justice relied on the criminal complaint filed against Ryan in January, which showed photos taken from security cameras in the Capitol Building and her own social media posts. The prosecutor quoted a tweet from Ryan on Jan. 6, which is still online.
“We just stormed the Capital,” the tweet read. “It was one of the best days of my life.”
U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper set an in-person sentencing hearing for Ryan on Nov. 4.
According to the statement of offense, which Ryan agreed was true, she flew from Denton, Texas to Washington D.C. with two co-defendants, Katherine Schwab and Jason Lee Hyland. The document says she posted a video on Facebook around 1:41 p.m. on Jan. 6 saying she was going to “go down and storm the Capitol,” then posted another video showing her walking toward the building.
At 3:21 p.m., surveillance footage at the Capitol Building showed the three of them walking through the Rotunda door.
To date, Schwab and Hyland haven’t pleaded guilty to any charges they are facing.
According to the plea agreement, Ryan also agreed to paying $500 in restitution to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The Department of Justice said in the agreement that the Jan. 6 riot caused about $1.5 million in damage to the U.S. Capitol as of May 17.
The plea agreement says Ryan must also cooperate with law enforcement in their continuing investigation, and she won't be charged with any non-violent criminal offenses she committed in Washington D.C. before the agreement that the Department of Justice was already aware of.
Ryan was initially charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. She was arrested on Jan. 15 by the FBI Dallas office after she turned herself in.
A total of seven Denton County residents have been arrested in connection to the riot.