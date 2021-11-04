A U.S. district court judge this morning sentenced Jenna Ryan, a Frisco real estate broker who flew from Denton to Washington, D.C., and entered the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot, to 60 days in prison.
The sentencing is what U.S. prosecutors recommended in Ryan’s case, while Ryan’s attorney argued for probation. Along with incarceration, Ryan was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $500 in restitution for parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Ryan’s statements in television interviews and on social media were some of the factors Cooper took into account for his decision.
“Your statements and media appearances in the aftermath of Jan. 6 I think demonstrate a lack of accountability for your actions,” Cooper said. “You played down your role, you’ve been upfront you feel no sense of shame or guilt … And perhaps most famously, in words you may regret, you said that because you had blond hair and white skin, you wouldn’t be going to jail.”
Cooper acknowledged Ryan’s case is one of a few that people are interested in and that his decision would be important.
“People will be interested in knowing what sentence you get,” Cooper said. “It’ll tell them something about how the courts and country responded to what happened on Jan. 6. The sentence should tell them we take it seriously.”
Ryan was arrested by the FBI on Jan. 15 after she turned herself in. She was originally charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds but agreed to plea guilty to the misdemeanor parading charge.
At least 24 other people connected with the riot have been sentenced as of Thursday. Ryan is among nine others getting time behind bars. Ryan’s sentencing is among the least in prison time. Cooper said the court recommends Ryan be incarcerated in a prison near her home in Texas, but it will be up to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Ryan was ordered to report to the Bureau after Jan. 3, 2022.
Cooper and U.S. prosecutors agreed Ryan’s role on Jan. 6 wasn’t as grave as other defendants who are charged in connection with hurting officers, bringing weapons and damaging the Capitol building. Despite her argument, prosecutors say they believe she went down to the Capitol knowing people were breaching the building.
“You probably didn’t appreciate the full seriousness of what was going on that day, but it was more dangerous than your stepping into the Capitol for two minutes,” Cooper said.
In a letter to the judge Saturday, Ryan emphasized she didn’t see, hear or know of any violence. U.S. prosecutors said otherwise, citing videos.
Both prosecutors and Ryan’s attorney, Guy Womack of Houston, brought up the First Amendment in arguments. Cooper said no one charged in connection with the riot is being prosecuted for going to Washington, D.C., or believing the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
“The only reason you’re here is because you decided to join in and go into the building,” Cooper said to Ryan.
Womack said a U.S. probation officer recommended probation for Ryan because she is among the least culpable. He also said Ryan was cooperative with the FBI and up until last week offered to meet with agents, to no response.
“The date Ryan pleaded guilty was the very first date available,” Womack said. “We tried to schedule it for immediately. She was asking for that plea agreement back in February, before I was even admitted to the district.”
Ryan in a letter to Cooper apologized for her actions and restated that to the court Thursday morning.
“I was foolish, and I made a mistake, and I learned from that mistake,” she said. “And you will never see me in this light again. [Jan. 6] is not anything that remotely resembles who I am, and I’m sorry.”