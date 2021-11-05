Herschel Evans was born in Denton on March 9, 1909. His parents, Lee L. and Laura Evans, were in their 40s when he was born. He had one older sister, Edna, and four older brothers, Lee Jr., Freeman, Albert and Frank.
Evans began his musical career at age 4; he became an accomplished pianist. He spent time in Kansas City, Kansas, with his cousin Eddie Durham, a trombonist and guitarist. Durham persuaded Evans to switch to tenor saxophone, instead of trombone and alto saxophone. Evans perfected his technique in the famous 12th to 18th Street Kansas City jazz quartet.
After returning to Texas in the 1920s. Evans performed at age 18 with Trent’s Number Two Orchestra. At age 19, he played with the St. Louis Merrymakers. He joined a San Antonio territory band called the Troy Floyd Orchestra in 1929. Census records show Evans living on Wyoming Street in San Antonio with his aunt Bertha Boster and cousin LZ in 1930. The band broke up in 1932.
From 1933 to 1935, Evans played with Benny Moten’s Kansas City Band. The band included Count Basie and Oran "Hot Lips" Page. They recorded prolifically with Victor records.
After performing with Jones’ Chicago Cosmopolitans, Evans joined the Charlie Echols Band in Los Angeles. He also played stints with Lionel Hampton and Buck Clayton.
In September of 1936, Evans joined Count Basie’s big band, where he rose to prominence playing tenor saxophone. Band members nicknamed him “Tex.” Evans’ duets with fellow saxophonist Lester Young are jazz standards. Their rendition of Basie’s One O’Clock Jump demonstrated a split tone style contrasting Evans’ full-bodied emotional timbre with Youngs’ high-pitched light tone. The piece received critical acclaim.
Basie defined swing, which was deeply rooted in Kansas City jazz. His style had a blues aesthetic anchored by a riff, a repeated chord progression, structuring a pulsing four-beats-to-the-bar swing.
Although Evans wasn’t a prolific composer, he wrote several pieces, including Doggin’ Around and the Texas Shuffle. His co-author, Edgar Battle, sued the Lewis Publishing Company in 1952 for failing to adequately promote the songs they published.
Evans' recording of Blue and Sentimental was his greatest single success. He also recorded with Lionel Hampton, Teddy Wilson and Harry James (husband of Denton’s Louise Tobin).
While performing with Basie at the Howard Theatre on Jan. 13, 1939, Evans became ill. His illness caused him to miss a recording session with Decca records in New York City on Feb. 5. Evans collapsed at a Feb. 6 performance at the Crystal Ballroom in Hartford, Connecticut. He was rushed to a New York City hospital. Evans died of heart failure three days later, one month before his 30th birthday.
Evans is buried in the Angeles-Rosedale Cemetery in Los Angeles. He’s credited with influencing Illinois Jacquet, Arnett Cobb and Buddy Tate, who left the Nat Towles Band in Omaha to replace Evans. Evans' musical talent burned brightly in his short lifetime.