A Texas trailblazer: Area leaders reflect on Jane Nelson’s 'powerful' 28 years in the state Senate

State Sen. Jane Nelson has made no plans for her post-political career, she told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Tuesday — a day after the Flower Mound Republican announced she will not seek her 11th term representing District 12.
Her term — and those of all state senators and representatives — will come to completion at the end of 2022 with redistricting.
“Years ago, a colleague of mine who left the Senate said, ‘You know when it’s time,’” Nelson said. “I know that I’m not going to sit in a rocking chair and knit. There’s something I want to do, but I don’t know what it is.”
Nelson has been in the Senate for 28 years — the most for any state senator. And she has chaired the budget-writing Senate Finance Committee for the past four sessions.
“The state budget is $250 billion,” said Nelson, 69. “If we were a country, we’d have the ninth largest economy in the world. You can imagine the challenge of writing the budget and meeting all of our needs in a huge state with its diverse populations. I was able to pass this session’s budget unanimously, so I would say that is a pretty big accomplishment.”
‘One of the most powerful women’
Denton County Republican Party Chair Jayne Howell called Nelson “one of the most powerful women in the Texas Senate.”
“I think she has been very influential,” Howell said in an email. “Her dedicated work has been very beneficial for all of Denton County, and passing balanced budgets even in the tough years has been good for all of us. She will be greatly missed.”
Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth agreed.
“She’s a model representative and has served well in office, and obviously her women’s entrepreneurial program at TWU has been an amazing addition,” he said. “She’s just an outstanding advocate for this area and a role model who has achieved so much. I’m grateful for her service and have learned a lot from her programs. I have nothing but praise for what she’s done.”
Texas Woman’s University honored the legislator by announcing the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership in 2019. The institute’s three specialized centers support women in business and public service.
Nelson told the Record-Chronicle she intends to complete her term through the end of 2022.
“We’ve got at least two special sessions ahead of us,” she said. “My work certainly isn’t finished.”
Senate District 12 encompasses portions of Denton and Tarrant counties.
‘Changing the world’
“I’ve got to do something where I feel like I am changing the world and making it a better place,” Nelson said. “I just don’t know what that is yet. I just know it’s time to give someone else a chance to do this. I’m in great health and am very happy with what we’ve been able to accomplish. I think it’s a good idea to go out on a high note.”
Nelson became the 10th woman and the third Republican woman elected to the state Senate in 1992. Six years later, Nelson became the first Republican woman to chair a standing Senate committee when then-Lt. Gov. Rick Perry named her chair of the Health Committee. And in 2019, she was the first woman to preside over the opening day of the Texas Senate.
“I think when you lose someone that has that much seniority representing your region, it’s always a loss,” former Denton Mayor Chris Watts said. “People make a decision to do something differently with their lives. I certainly respect that, and whoever winds up being the senator in that position will represent us well.”
Watts thanked Nelson for her involvement in the Denton County Transportation Authority and other issues.
“It’s been a pleasure working with her,” he said. “She helped with DCTA legislation and homelessness initiatives. I appreciate her contribution to what we’ve tried to do here in Denton. She’s made a strong and big impact.”
A former public school teacher, Nelson has helped affirm the rights of teachers to assign “truthful” grades, authored legislation bringing in more than $8 billion in tax relief and sponsored dozens of bills to protect victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking.
‘An amazing career’
“Jane Nelson has been a great advocate for the state of Texas, especially North Texas,” said state Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton. “She’s definitely the most powerful woman in our state. She’s an amazing person who’s had an amazing career. She got the Jane Nelson leadership institute at TWU and has had influence in higher education at UNT. I consider her a friend and she’ll be greatly missed.”
Stucky represents District 64, which includes Denton, Krum, Corinth, Shady Shores, Hickory Creek and Lake Dallas.
“To take a senior member like her who has been there for 28 years and change it to a freshman or new member makes a big impact on legislation in North Texas,” Stucky said. “But when she’s met all the goals she’s had in that role, she truly likes to go out on top. I don’t blame her.”
‘Got to be the right person’
Denton County Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson, former county GOP chair, said Nelson’s successor must “continue to be in [her] footsteps.”
“Jane Nelson is the most powerful woman in Texas politics,” Edmondson said. “We have certainly reaped the benefits of that. She is very sensitive to the needs of public education but also a very fiscally conservative person. Whoever succeeds her … it’s got to be the right person.”
And Texas Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, said he “hates” to see Nelson leave office.
“She does such incredible work,” Springer said. “But I think she’s leaving on a high note after several successful sessions, especially this one with a budget that was very challenging this year. I think she’s a trailblazer — not just for women in politics, but for all women in what they could hope to accomplish.”
Springer said he and Nelson are the only two University of North Texas grads who represent Denton County in the Legislature. He represents District 30, which includes all or portions of Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Denton, Erath, Grayson, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young counties.
“In my first term representing Denton County in the Senate, she was just an invaluable mentor to me,” he said. “She helped me out immensely, and I can’t thank her enough. I look forward to her reaching out to me when she sees things that need to be addressed.”
More of Nelson’s accomplishments can be found here.