A Black educator — who left his job in the Grapevine-Colleyville school district amid a “critical race theory” backlash — is suing the district and one of its school board members.
The lawsuit, filed Friday, alleges that trustee Tammy Nakamura defamed former principal James Whitfield by calling educators like him “poison” and making other public comments, violating the terms of a settlement agreement reached when he left the district last school year.
The lawsuit alleges that Nakamura — a conservative trustee — made public comments in June in which she referred to Whitfield as a “total activist” and said a letter in which he denounced discrimination was “the straw that broke the camel’s back … that got him fired.”
Whitfield had emailed the school community after the murder of George Floyd.
Nakamura did not immediately return a request for comment.
“The District was made aware of the lawsuit late this afternoon,” district spokeswoman Rosemary Gladden said. “At this time, the District will not be discussing the matter any further.”
In 2021, a former trustee candidate publicly accused Whitfield of wanting to introduce critical race theory into the district curriculum. Whitfield denied the man’s claims, but comments still ignited months of controversy.
His case captured national attention after community members sounded the alarm over attempts to push him out of his position at Colleyville Heritage High School.
“I am not the CRT (Critical Race Theory) Boogeyman,” Whitfield wrote on Facebook at the time. “I am the first African American to assume the role of Principal at my current school in its 25-year history, and I am keenly aware of how much fear this strikes in the hearts of a small minority who would much rather things go back to the way they used to be.”
Students staged walkouts in support of Whitfield, commending him for his school leadership.
In November 2021, the district trustees unanimously approved a separation agreement to end Whitfield’s contract as principal.
The lawsuit filed Friday alleges that Nakamura, as a board member, is bound by the terms of the settlement agreement. She was elected in May 2022.
“Her disparaging comments about Dr. Whitfield clearly breached … the Settlement Agreement,” the lawsuit reads. “Dr. Whitfield’s reputation and his continued search for new employment have both been damaged by Trustee’s Nakamura defamatory comments.”
The lawsuit alleges that Nakamura said in public comments that Whitfield was “pushing a movement through” and that there was “absolute proof of what he was trying to do,” and referred to educators like Whitfield as “poison.”
Whitfield’s departure was part of a broader shift in the district, a sign of the education culture wars that have roiled suburban schools.
Critical race theory is an academic framework that probes the way policies and laws uphold systemic racism — such as in education, housing or criminal justice. Education leaders across the state have repeatedly insisted critical race theory is not part of public school curriculums.
Still, conservative pundits in recent years have conflated equity work in education — such as diversity and inclusion efforts and anti-racism training — with critical race theory. They interpret the concept as divisive. Texas has since passed restrictive legislation intended to target CRT, with similar bills cropping up this session.
This conservative backlash fueled “takeovers” of several North Texas school boards, including Grapevine-Colleyville. Nakamura was among the new cohort of trustees. A former City Council member, she has called herself the “mini Donald Trump.”
The GCISD board has since taken sweeping action to develop new policies, including ones that target transgender students’ pronouns; the availability of diverse library books; and the way teachers talk about race, gender and sexuality.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.