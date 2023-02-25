A Black educator — who left his job in the Grapevine-Colleyville school district amid a “critical race theory” backlash — is suing the district and one of its school board members.

The lawsuit, filed Friday, alleges that trustee Tammy Nakamura defamed former principal James Whitfield by calling educators like him “poison” and making other public comments, violating the terms of a settlement agreement reached when he left the district last school year.

0
0
0
0
0