Nov. 22 marks the 59th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Elm Street in Dallas. Fascination with the 35th president and his death has never completely faded, nor has interest in the objects connected to the president and what happened in Dallas.
As a result, Dallas-based Heritage Auctions expects a typically huge response to more than 20 JFK-related items being auctioned on Dec. 1.
They include one of Kennedy’s prized rocking chairs, which Dr. Janet P. Travell recommended he use as a way of treating his chronic back pain. Heritage is also selling two other items linked directly to the assassination.
The camera televised images of suspected assassin Lee Harvey Oswald at his arraignment on Nov. 23. It also captured his death the next day as strip-club operator Jack Ruby fired a single fatal shot into Oswald’s abdomen in the basement of the Dallas police station.
Heritage will also sell Ruby’s worn leather wallet and all of its contents from the moment he was arrested. It is a myriad of strange items, ranging from his driver’s license to business cards, traffic tickets, blank checks, and the certificate of occupancy for the Carousel Club he owned on Commerce Street.
The opening bid for JFK’s rocking chair is $50,000. It is $15,000 for the TV camera and $10,000 for Ruby’s wallet and its contents.
“It’s a lot of incredible artifacts,” said Joe Maddalena, executive vice president of Heritage Auctions.
Maddalena said Kennedy discovered the rocking chair in 1955 on his first visit to Dr. Travell, who “believed that a rocking chair relieved tension in the lower back by keeping the muscles moving, contracting, and relaxing,” according to Heritage. “Kennedy’s oak rocker, with hand-woven cane seat and back, sparked a national revival of the old-fashioned rocking chair,” the company said.
In Maddalena’s words: “The whole legacy of the rocking chair started with that visit to her.”
As for the camera, “There were two instances when you see Oswald — the day he was arraigned and the day after that, when Ruby killed Oswald. The camera is source evidence. It’s an artifact that was there in one of the most pivotal moments in one of the greatest tragedies in our nation’s history.”
The camera, rocking chair and wallet had been the property of noted JFK memorabilia collector Melvin “Pete” Mark Jr., a Portland, Oregon, real estate developer who died in 2017. Heritage called his collection “a vaunted assemblage” and “a grail of sorts among collectors” of JFK history.
“We had a Melvin Mark stand-alone auction in May of this year,” Maddalena said, citing $5 million in gross sales for those items.
The live auction starts at 1 p.m. Dec. 1. Bidders can take part in the live auction online, by phone or in person at Heritage’s location on West Airport Freeway.
The item Maddalena finds most intriguing is “by far the Janet Travell stuff, the rocking chair. It’s probably the most recognizable Kennedy image — him in the rocking chair. It’s Camelot.