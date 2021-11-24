Even before COVID-19 impacted our everyday lives, local food pantries were seeing an increase in food distribution and donations year after year around the holidays — especially around Thanksgiving.
“Everybody comes out for Thanksgiving,” said Tom Newell, board chairman of the Denton Community Food Center.
Monday was one of the last food distribution days for the Food Center before Thanksgiving. For the past two weeks, the food distribution that operates at 306 N. Loop 288 has had 140 to 150 clients per day. Newell said they peaked Monday at 260, which he added is normal around Thanksgiving.
“Thanksgiving is the biggest,” he said. “It traditionally has always been our busiest time of the year. The three days before Thanksgiving, our numbers have always doubled to almost tripled.”
Distribution at First Refuge Ministries’ pantries also spiked in the past two weeks, Izell Bennett, the director of food distribution, said Monday.
“Of course it’s because of the holiday season as well as kids being out of school for the holiday break,” Bennett said. “There’s a bigger need for food in the household.”
Last week, First Refuge served about 30,000 pounds of food to more than 560 families across nine food pantry events they do weekly.
“In the height of COVID, we had astronomical numbers, but things tapered off as they were getting other assistance and getting back on their feet,” Bennett said. “It’s kind of on the increase for this holiday season. Even within the last seven months, this is the most I’ve seen.”
Gloria Lassiter, the Freedom Food Pantry manager, has been with the Denton Freedom House’s pantry for three years. She said Tuesday that they see more people around the holidays and that they’ve had much more clients recently.
“We have a lot more people coming,” Lassiter said. “We went from like 70 to 100 just in the last week.”
The Freedom Food Pantry operates Monday through Friday. Lassiter said she has seen more and more clients come by since she started.
Newell said the Denton Community Food Center does see spikes for Christmas, but it doesn’t compare with Thanksgiving. He said this has to do with the cultural connection between the holiday and food.
“If there was ever a time in the year people think about hunger and food, it’s for Thanksgiving,” he said. “A lot of people deal with hunger insecurity or just the need for neighbors to have food; they think about it at Thanksgiving.”
They see more clients around Thanksgiving, but donations also go up in mid- to late November as well. Newell said donations through the summer and October have been just a trickle of what they are now and that they’re backlogged on sorting donations.
“It’s more than we’ve seen in six months,” Newell said. “It’s on people’s minds.”
Bennett said they’ve also seen an increase in food donations.
“People love doing food drives and canned food drives and different events to support organizations and churches for the holidays,” he said. “We’ve been able to filter through some donations. … Just Saturday, we picked up over 250 bags of groceries. There was a food drive at the local Valley Creek Church.”
This year, Newell said they’ve had a hard time getting turkey and ham for the holiday, but he said the Food Center’s central message is that they’re providing meals either way.
“Yes, Thanksgiving is about bringing family together, counting your blessings and celebrating what we have, but it doesn’t require a turkey,” Newell said.