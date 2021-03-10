About 60 Denton households are designated as “critical care customers” due to their need for medical equipment that is dependent on electricity.
The designation protects those households from having their power cut off for nonpayment, Denton Municipal Electric Customer Service Manager Christa Foster said. The designation doesn’t protect those households — which use everything from battery-powered wheelchairs, hospice and specialized beds, to pacemakers, pacemaker monitoring systems and devices that help medically fragile people breathe and eat — during extraordinary events like the freeze that overloaded the Texas energy grid from Feb. 15-20.
“The program is really protection for customers who might be surprised by nonpayment,” said Ryan Adams, Director of Customer Service and Public Relations for the city of Denton. “It’s not for if a tree falls and disrupts service, or if a transformer blows. In an unprecedented event like we’ve just experienced, no municipal utility has the ability to provide power to critical care customers.”
Adams said that DME dealt with the rotating outages by the circuit, cutting off power to homes and businesses in blocks. Officials couldn’t keep power flowing to individual homes or buildings.
“We aren’t able to select an isolated meter or home and turn that back on,” Adams said. “When you’re talking about the rotating outages, those have to be done in larger chunks.”
Foster explained that the rolling outages require different operations than those used to connect power to homes when residents move in to a new house.
“As you are turning things off for the rolling outages, you can’t simply turn select meters back on,” she said. “Think of it this way: You can go to an individual light switch and turn your light off and turn it back on. But if you turn off the circuit breaker? You can’t turn the light back on in the part of your house that doesn’t have power by turning on the light switch. That’s the situation we were in.”
An unprecedented event
Vonda Anderson, a Denton resident, said she realized quickly that while the rolling outages last February wouldn’t put her in mortal danger, it prevented her cardiologist from getting important readings and data from the monitor that tracks her heart and the pacemaker that will shock her heart if it stops. The device also allows Anderson to alert health care providers to review her cardiac activity when she presses a button.
Anderson went the first two days of outages completely without power in her rented house.
“On day two, I was concerned with my pacemaker not getting read,” she said. “I have had a lot of cardiac events goings on. One of the issues is that they’re not sure why my heart does what it does. And the machine that tracks my heart and the pacemaker lets me send an alert so my doctor can read the report.”
On the third day, Anderson said the rolling outages didn’t supply electricity long enough for her to recharge the device that monitors her pacemaker. Anderson is designated as a critical care customer, and she started wondering about her peers who are in much more danger when the power supply is cut or unstable. She wondered why the designation didn’t keep power flowing to the critical care customers, who need electricity to power their home oxygen concentrators or to operate feeding machines.
“What I’d like to know is, whoever is controlling it, why can’t the power be on for at least two hours? If you can’t keep the power on, that’s understandable. But we couldn’t even keep our electricity on long enough to charge up the devices we use. We need two hours, a lot of us, and that didn’t happen. I know a lot of people on sleep apnea machines, and who use oxygen. This was a crisis for them, and we paid for electricity we weren’t getting,” Anderson said.
Who can get a designation?
Foster said the designation process is simple: residents and their doctor apply for the status. The doctor is required to send the completed four-page application to DME. DME customer service reviews the application, and if the application meets the city’s criterion, the resident will be designated as a chronic condition or critical care customer for two years. Residents can reapply for the designation, and their physician has to complete and submit the new documents.
The application isn’t a guarantee that the special status will be granted, but Foster said the utility most often grants it if applicants meet the requirements and doctor signs off on it.
“If your doctor says you need to be placed on this list, you’re going to get on it,” Foster said.
The Public Utilities Commission requires investor-run utility companies to offer critical care programs, but municipally-owned utilities and cooperatives aren’t required to offer them, Adams said.
Anderson said she thinks there could be hundreds of households that qualify for a chronic condition and critical care designation.
“The only reason I know about it is because I’m a social worker, and I worked as a medical social worker and helped get people in touch with programs that can help them afford their treatment,” Anderson said. “There have to be a lot of other people that need this.”
Adams said the critical care list isn’t a blanket protection for residents.
“I think that’s where the confusion comes in,” he said. “This is provided under the PUC, and it allows someone who qualifies as a chronic or critical care to take a few extra steps before disconnection for nonpayment.”
Looking ahead
Foster said people should consult their doctor to discuss applying for chronic condition and critical care designation.
“It’s a pretty simple process, and once you’re on there, we have that information,” she said. “This isn’t like insurance, where you have enrollment. It’s dependent on your life circumstances. It’s a very simple process. We make a simple change on the account in the system. We just want customers to know this is an option that is available to them.”
Adams said that DME and the city council are reviewing the effects of the freeze and outages, and that the reports will be part of the basis for ongoing discussions on how to best serve customers should another crisis arise.
“We’ve never experienced rolling outages to this extent,” Adams said. “And when we’ve had power disruptions, it’s been hours, not days. One thing we can provide going forward is information. We can help customers prepare for the unexpected. At any point in time, even in a thunderstorm, you can start to think about how to get power to your home. You can look at getting a generator. You can think about what kind of backup you can reasonably have. For this subset of customers, it is a discussion point. We do plan to provide information.”
Anderson said the city should take into account the various circumstances critical care customers live in.
“I need a place to plug in my machine. I was welcome to go to a warming station, but I was on the other end of a second round of COVID,” she said. “And I have a home and don’t want to take a space someone worse off could use. I called the fire department and they were like, ‘Nope, you can’t come here.’ But if you’re going to have a place where a bunch of people can plug in their devices, how do you do that? Everyone wants to plug in their phone. How do you make sure people who have medical devices get to plug in as long as they need? And what about people in hospice beds? They aren’t getting out of their house in that bed. They are in the process of actively dying. So how do you help them?”
Anderson said the city’s leadership needs to think about its most vulnerable residents as it drafts better disaster response. She still gets frustrated thinking about the fact that some people never lost power.
“Why don’t you start adding into your new fire stations something like a power room?” Anderson said. “If you anticipate something like this coming, how hard is that to do, to think about how to make sure residents can be safe? We’re paying electricity bills anyway. We’re not getting a break.”