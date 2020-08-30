As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Denton County with almost 10,000 confirmed cases, unsheltered homeless citizens are facing a higher risk of infection due to lack of housing, personal protective equipment and other supplies. The Community Heroes Initiative (CHI) is working hard to change this.
Founded in 2018, CHI has been serving as a nonprofit organization that collects donations of food, personal hygiene products, clothing, cosmetics and other items for unsheltered homeless people primarily living in Denton, Dallas and Fort Worth. They do this all while dressed in homemade superhero costumes.
“When we wear our costumes, not only do the people we help remember us, but they have a lot of fun with it,” said CHI co-founder Dallas Johnson, aka Dallas Justice Johnson. “We’ve had some people in the past tell us that it makes their whole day seeing us come up to them in costume.”
Inspired by the comic books that they read and the Real Life Superhero Movement (real “superheroes” who dress in costume and make a positive difference in their community), Johnson and the other CHI co-founder Ian Stanfill, aka Earth’s Guardian, knew they wanted to help people in need.
“We mainly seek out and help those not in shelters because they’re helped way less frequently,” Johnson said. “Typical donations and help usually go to those in shelters, but these people living out there need the most help. We want to make sure that no one is left behind.”
According to data from United Way of Denton County, 357 households are experiencing literal homelessness as of July 31, with 131 chronically homeless households. This data includes those who are both sheltered and unsheltered.
As the virus began to spread through Texas, members of CHI made sure that face masks, gloves and hand sanitizers began to be included in their care packages. Johnson said he hopes that including PPE in their donations will help decrease the risk of getting infected for unsheltered homeless people.
“From the beginning of the outbreak, we knew it was a serious issue,” Stanfill said. “For a while, we stopped our efforts in an attempt to slow the spread. But once places started reopening and people started going back to work, we knew we could start helping again. The people we help are especially in need, and we take full precautions and do everything we can to prevent any kind of spreading.”
CHI has gone on three missions since the start of the pandemic, with two in Dallas and one in Denton. Johnson says they are currently preparing for an upcoming mission in Denton at Quakertown Park.
“Continuing to do the missions does put us at risk of catching COVID, but I believe it is so important that we do whatever we possibly can to help the homeless,” said CHI member Brianna Serrano, aka Army Brat. “They are always so thankful for any help they’re given, and we are doing everything we can to protect ourselves and others.”
Stanfill said CHI will always work hard to ensure they can donate whenever, whatever and wherever they can now and in the future.
“I think the needs of the people we help outweigh the risk in my opinion,” Stanfill said. “The fact that I’m helping people in need and improving their lives is what makes it worth it.”