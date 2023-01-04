Are you rubbing your eyes and clearing your throat more than usual? Blame the trees.

In Texas, Ashe juniper trees, also known as mountain cedars, are the culprit behind the allergy condition called cedar fever, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Around mid-December, juniper trees begin pollinating for the season, and it’s usually triggered by cold weather.

