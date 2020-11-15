Despite the stress of planning a wedding in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Denton resident Micah Gillman was excited about her July wedding — and then the phone calls from family members came in.
“We’ve got some family who were like on the fence about attending, but they had medical issues,” Gillman said. “Every day it was like, ‘What precautions are you taking? Why are you doing this?’”
Gillman, who married her husband, Paul Conyers, July 30, feared she would not be able to get married when shutdown orders took effect in March. In limbo amid widespread uncertainty about the outbreak, Gillman said she heard nothing from the venue she was under contract with, The Windsor at Hebron Park in Carrollton, for weeks.
“There’s a timeline typically that venues will contact you about certain decisions, and nobody was contacting us about it, and then they weren’t hosting any weddings, so it was just kind of like ‘I guess our wedding isn’t happening,’” Gillman said. “It did end up happening last minute, though.”
But not without a hitch. Originally expecting 230 guests, the couple had 135 attend. Though Gillman said they worked with the venue to take necessary precautions, including requiring masks, spacing out tables and modifying how food was served, many guests did not feel comfortable attending, including all five groomsmen, who dropped out three weeks before the ceremony date.
“The best man was the one in charge,” Gillman said. “He said, ‘I can’t believe you’re still trying to have a wedding. This is unacceptable — you have to move it back. None of us want to do this for you.’”
Though one groomsman eventually decided to attend the ceremony, the situation — and the expectations from guests — put a damper on the day.
“It is very, it’s very clear, at least from the bride and groom perspective, that people don’t care about the venue doing things [to keep guests safe], they care about you doing them, and they think that you still want to have your wedding that you’re not keeping their best interests in mind,” Gillman said.
For Kayla and Michael Slusarski, who got married Oct. 10 on the downtown Square, those expectations also meant a smaller wedding party. Although the couple originally invited 150 people, they shortened the guest list to around 120 and had 80 people show up for the ceremony and around 60 for the reception.
“We felt it was almost like a sigh of relief — like ‘OK, we didn’t pack this place as much as we could,’” Kayla Slusarski said. “We still got to have a good time, our family and friends still had a good time, and everybody felt safe.”
Gillman and Slusarski’s ceremonies are reflective of a larger, pandemic-fueled trend evident on social media and to local venue managers: smaller, more intimate weddings that make planning amid COVID-19 less daunting and put guests more at ease.
“Since the reopening of wedding venues in May, the State of Texas raised operating capacity several times. Most couples, however, are choosing to have smaller, more intimate weddings within those capacity limits,” said Brian Baldwin, who owns The Grove wedding venue in Aubrey with his wife, Susan.
Some couples have also turned away from hosting their weddings at event venues altogether, opting for backyard ceremonies where they can control the optics of their big day. In some ways, the shift has added to the strain felt by venues shuttered during shutdown orders.
“That state shutdown irreparably harmed our business, but we are not alone,” Baldwin said. “Every couple planning their special day and wedding-focused business has been greatly impacted. To help, we rescheduled every impacted wedding at no cost. What made things more difficult [was] the state would not allow us to support our booked couples with onsite planning activities or tour new couples for future business.
“Our busiest season to host weddings and earn future wedding business was wiped out by the shutdown even though we could comply with social distancing and face covering directives.”
Cecelia McCormack, general manager of sister companies Red Barn Events and 5 Star Rental in Denton, said that Red Barn has only hosted one ceremony a month on average during the pandemic, while 5 Star has seen tents and other event rentals for weddings increase.
“With 5 Star, we’re seeing a lot more weddings and a lot of weddings are backyard,” McCormack said. “They are immediate family backyard weddings, so we’re seeing a lot more at homes or on private property versus at venues.”
That move toward private events has meant couples are not beholden to the guidance from Gov. Greg Abbott on necessary wedding precautions for venues.
“There’s probably about 50% of people that are tired of the pandemic and they’re just ready to get married, and since it’s immediate family they’re not as concerned with every person having the mask on,” McCormack said.
Though, as a video of champion bull rider Sage Kimzey’s Oct. 9 wedding at Knotting Hill Place in Little Elm circulated on Instagram indicates, some wedding parties seemingly embracing a lax approach toward precautions are not following the trend toward smaller guest lists.
University of North Texas student Carter Mize said he attended a cousin’s wedding with his girlfriend Rebeca Galindo Sept. 6 at a rural venue near Greenville. With around 75-100 guests, the ceremony did not practice social distancing and few people apart from the couple wore masks, with many groups mingling on the dance floor, Mize said.
“I think they were definitely experiencing some pandemic fatigue — no one really seemed to care all that much,” Mize said. “They see it more as a nuisance and something that’s gotten in the way of a wedding.”
But it was not so much the extra precautions that created anxiety as the pressure of being responsible for everyone’s health on her wedding day, Gillman said.
“Planning a wedding is already really stressful, but to now have the expectation that you have to keep everybody safe, and it’s up to you and you alone? That just tears people apart,” Gillman said. “At the end of the day, you can only do so much to keep people safe and it’s really up to them and their comfort level. And that’s, I think, important to remember is that it’s your special day, you should enjoy it.”
For couples like the Slusarskis, enjoying their big day was possible despite — and even partly thanks to — the pandemic.
“We’re in the middle of this thing and it’s giving us permission to not do things the normal way where you have to be Miss Manners and invite your aunt on your mom’s side you haven’t seen since you were two,” Kayla Slusarski said. “I think this has given people permission to really have the wedding they want.”