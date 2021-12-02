Pipes
Buy Now

Atmos Energy closed down a section of North Locust Street between McKinney Street and Congress Street in Denton for extensive emergency repairs in February 2018.

 DRC file photo

No, but that's because Denton isn't fitted with cast-iron natural gas pipes like Dallas was.

Atmos Energy, a natural gas supplier for Denton and Dallas, replaced more than 400 miles of outdated cast-iron gas pipes in Dallas after multiple high-profile explosions attributed to the pipes.

Atmos officials informed the city of Dallas all such pipes had been replaced, according to Axios.

Denton has no cast-iron pipes, as previously reported by the Denton Record-Chronicle, and there isn't a current plan to replace existing gas pipes on a large scale. 

"We do not have any cast iron in the city of Denton," said Atmos' Manager of Public Affairs John Manganilla. "We do have steel and [polyethylene], mostly poly, which is a plastic-type material."

He said steel pipes are safe and don't pose a danger the way cast-iron pipes do. 

Jeff Hardgrave, vice president of operations for Atmos Pipeline-Texas, confirmed many natural gas pipes run underneath Denton streets, so it isn't an easy matter to replace them. 

Manganilla said company officials meet with the city of Denton multiple times each month to discuss upcoming roadwork. 

Atmos will then send workers out to assess whether or not existing pipes need to be replaced while locals are already inconvenienced by roadwork so as to not prolong the issue. 

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!