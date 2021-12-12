A GoZone van drops off a driver at the Rayzor Ranch Walmart in November. Because of demand, contractor Via Transportation has had to provide more than the 30 vehicles originally laid out in its contract with DCTA.
Rideshare contractor Via Transportation leases the GoZone vans, leading to some being brought in from other states.
As part of its contract with the Denton County Transportation Authority, New York-based Via Transportation handles GoZone’s day-to-day operations. While it does work closely with DCTA on aspects of the program like the user app and managing drivers, it’s ultimately responsible for the service — including the vehicles themselves.
Via’s proposal for the GoZone service initially laid out that 30 vans would be active across the Denton and Lewisville/Highland Village zones, but that number has grown to at least 42 in the months since launch. Several residents have noted seeing vans without full GoZone branding, some even with out-of-state license plates.
According to DCTA spokespeople, that’s because Via leases the vans used for the GoZone service. That can lead to several having license plates from other states. Spokesperson Pamela Burns said in an email that all the vans are leased, including the ones with full GoZone branding.
It’s unclear if Via is planning to eventually source its vans locally, or if it will continue leasing for the long term. The number of vans active at any given time has already had to change dramatically in order to serve GoZone’s growing demand.
— Justin Grass
