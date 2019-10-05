The comings and goings of windows in school architecture boil down to the balance of climate control and energy efficiency.
Beyond more striking architecture and solar panels, along with all the other bells and whistles, perhaps the most noticeable difference with newer schools in Denton ISD is how many more windows dot the walls.
Employees at Stantec Inc. said windows started disappearing from new school construction several decades ago.
“In the 1970s with the introduction of cooling and concern over energy availability, many existing windows were covered up to reduce heat gain/loss and energy consumption,” the representative wrote. “The 1980s brought improvement in windows but an old mindset toward windows.”
Based on even a cursory look at Wilson or Newton Rayzor Elementary schools, both of which were built in 2016, shows a decent number of windows peppering most walls.
On the other hand, Evers Park Elementary School, built in 1985, has several broad exterior walls without windows.
In comparison, the stunning renderings supplied for the Denton High School and Wilson Elementary replacement campuses show massive windows.