Some jargon for describing gas wells — capped, inactive, shut-in, non-producing — can be confusing.
But when an operator follows prescribed remediation steps with state regulators called “plugging and abandoning,” surrounding property owners can know that energy companies cannot come back to the old well sites without new leases and permits.
The city of Denton monitors the status of gas wells and logs those that have been plugged and abandoned on an interactive map on its gas well inspections pages. While the Texas Railroad Commission regulates oil and gas activity underground, the city, as the public water supplier, has an interest in monitoring for groundwater contamination. (Former oil and gas wells can become a conduit for such contamination.)
When the Denton City Council adopted an increased setback between old gas wells and new homes this week, it did not include any specifications for setbacks to plugged and abandoned wells. In other words, once a well has been plugged and abandoned, setbacks no longer apply.
More information on the process of plugging and abandoning wells, including how to get copies of permits for activities in your neighborhood, can be found on the Texas Railroad Commission website, rrc.texas.gov.