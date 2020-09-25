While H-E-B still owns property at the corner of West University Drive and Bonnie Brae Street, the company has no plans to build a grocery store on the land.
“We still have no immediate plans to build up there right now,” said Mabrie Jackson, a spokesperson for H-E-B and Central Market.
The company also owns land in Corinth, but has no plans to add a store there either.
The San Antonio-based company bought the land in 2015 for $6.4 million, and the front now has a retail strip center and Torchy’s Tacos facing West University Drive.
When the retail was first being developed in 2016, a sign marketed the property as an “H-E-B anchored shopping center.” At the time, an H-E-B spokesperson said the sign was inaccurate, and that the property purchase was part of a long-term planning strategy.
Currently, the closest H-E-B is located in Burleson — south of Fort Worth — and the closest Central Market is in Southlake.