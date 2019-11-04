Rumors have circulated around town claiming Carl Gene Young Sr. Park in southeast Denton is going to be renamed.
That is not true, the Denton Record-Chronicle confirmed on Monday.
The rumors seem to have originated when the city began advertising a public meeting asking for feedback on an effort to allow organizations to sponsor, and therefore possibly rename, city facilities, including parks.
In a Facebook event, titled “Naming Policy Public Hearing,” the city used a photo of Carl Young Sr. Park. That confused some people.
But this is not an indication the park’s name will be changed, Deputy Parks Director Laura Behrens said Monday afternoon. The photo was just that, used to illustrate that public facilities are the subject of the meeting.
“The park is not being renamed,” Behrens wrote in a text message Monday. “It was a photo of a named park used as an example to promote public meetings providing information on proposed updates to the city’s naming policy.”
The meeting will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St.