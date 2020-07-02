Almost a dozen, among city, county and state agencies, according to police department spokeswoman Amy Cunningham.
The Denton Police Department is the main agency that responds to calls for help within the city limits.
In addition, campus police officers at the University of North Texas, Texas Woman’s University and North Central Texas College have jurisdiction in any county where the institutions have campuses, which means if they observe an infraction, including a traffic violation, they can respond.
Officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Division also patrol state roads and highways through the city.
Deputies with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office can be posted at the hospitals, a business or nonprofit, since the sheriff has countywide jurisdiction. In addition, an agreement with the county leaves enforcement to deputies where county property is concerned — the Denton County Courthouse on the Square, for example.
Residents may see other county peace officers in the city, as the district attorney’s office has investigators and county constables in Precincts 1, 4 and 5 all cover parts of Denton.
The Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission dispatches its officers to enforce around bars and alcohol purveyors.
For more information on peace officers and the duties they have, see the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure Sections 2.12 and 2.13.