Denton residents have a rigorous set of guidelines they must meet if they want their redistricting advice formally accepted by their City Council.
The seven guidelines apply only to local residents’ redistricting plans related to Denton City Council district boundaries.
Council members earlier this month agreed to consider redrawing district boundaries to more fairly represent their constituents, but they still have the ability to hold onto their existing district map for another decade if they so choose.
Council members Tuesday unanimously approved the seven guidelines, one of which was that residents submitting redistricting plans should conform to all nine guidelines that bind council members’ redistricting attempts.
Those criteria that council members must adhere to were also passed Tuesday.
The seven-point criteria are designed to help council members, city officials and a retained law firm evaluate citizen proposals in an ordered way.
Two of the guidelines make clear that all proposals must be submitted in writing. Citizens must also take into account total populations of local voting-aged “African-Americans, Hispanics, Asians, and Anglo/other” for each proposed district.
The council will hold a public drawing session on Nov. 16 during which it will consider various ways to fairly shift boundaries, and the city is making a redistricting website for more information.
Residents have until the end of the City Council’s public hearing on Dec. 7 to submit their plans for consideration, and final adoption of the new map is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 14.
Marshall Reid
