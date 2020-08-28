Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.