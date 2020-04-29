Staff Writer
No. Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest orders state that cosmetology salons, nail salons, estheticians, barbershops, mini-salons and massage therapy establishments are still closed.
Executive Order GA-18 issued April 27 overrides all local and county orders. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation issued a statement reminding licensees that whether a salon or shop is a sole proprietorship or not, they are to remain closed until the governor amends or rescinds the order.
Licensees risk permanently losing their ability to practice in Texas if they reopen.
The governor’s latest order allows other nonessential businesses, such as restaurants and retailers, to open Friday as long as they follow strict social distancing guidelines.