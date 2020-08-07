Yes. The Parks and Recreation Department opened bathrooms at city parks June 22nd after several months of keeping them closed throughout the pandemic.
Outdoor recreation has increased 87% across Texas according to the Texas Recreation and Park Society, a spike reflected locally, said Drew Huffman, assistant director of planning and operations for Parks and Recreation. While gyms in Denton have been reopened since May, some may view parks as a safer alternative, and outdoor exercise is one of few exceptions to Gov. Gregg Abbott’s statewide mask mandate for public spaces.
Although the beginning of the pandemic brought uncertainty, park staff decided to reopen bathrooms so the increased number of visitors could have access to handwashing and facilities, Huffman said.
Restrooms are being deep-cleaned once daily, and are open the same hours as parks, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.