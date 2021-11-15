How do I recycle that in Denton?

Monday was America Recycles Day, and if you’re feeling inspired to go green, there are lots of options for recycling in Denton offered by city municipal services, private businesses and nonprofits. Here’s a handy guide for whatever you are looking to keep out of the landfill.
Plastic
If you have a city recycling cart, plastic bottles, cartons and other items numbered 1-7 can go right in the bin. Just make sure they are clean and dry — food particles can contaminate recycled items.
Those pesky plastic grocery bags, on the other hand, cannot go in your blue bin. But several local grocers including Kroger, Winco and Walmart have large plastic barrels just inside the store entrance for recycling them (or at least the excess ones you aren’t using in your bathroom trash can).
Other plastic items like disposable utensils and plates, plastic toys and hangers — both plastic and metal — should be thrown away.
Glass
Like plastic, clean, unbroken glass numbered 1-7 can go in residential recycling carts, but glass that is broken or not marked with a recycling symbol should go in the trash. All lids should be removed before recycling.
Cardboard boxes
Cardboard can be recycled in city carts, but only if it is clean and not soiled with grease or other food (so those pizza boxes from last night’s dinner won’t get a second life, unlike the leftovers). Cardboard should be broken down and flattened before going into bins.
Paper
Whole and shredded paper items, including junk mail, newspapers and magazines, can go in blue bins.
Metal
Aluminum and steel cans that are clean and empty can go in residential recycling carts, but other scrap metal items should be dropped off at the Denton landfill for a fee starting at $25 or scheduled for pickup by calling 940-349-8700. They won’t be recycled, but you can add them to the city’s construction, demolition or remodel debris waste.
If you’re looking for a greener option that won’t cost you, two private businesses — Stubbs Iron & Metal Recycling and Fulton Supply and Recycling Inc. — also offer metal recycling in Denton. Fulton offers 8 cents per pound for scrap metal, while the price per pound offered at Stubbs varies depending on the type of metal, with aluminum cans going for 55 cents per pound.
Electronics
TVs, computers and other small household electronics and kitchen appliances can be recycled at the city landfill, but devices with a screen will come with a “small handling fee per device,” according to the city’s recycling webpage. Other small household electronics are accepted at no charge, and TVs and computers can be collected for curbside recycling for a fee by calling Customer Service at 940-349-8700.
Best Buy also recycles many household electronics — including most computers, TVs, gaming consoles and cellphones — for free, and offers promotions such as in-store coupons for certain items like modems and routers. Consumers should check if their item qualifies on Best Buy’s website; stores accept up to three household items per day for drop-off.
State law requires television and computer equipment manufacturers to offer free recycling options for consumers, and most have trade-in programs. To recycle a TV or computer equipment, visit the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s Texas Recycles Computers Program site and find the device’s manufacturer. You can also report violations to the agency by emailing recycle@tceq.texas.gov.
Tires
Tires are not biodegradable, and they take up significant space in landfills. But they can be recycled and find a second life in things such as rubber mulch and asphalt (or even reused around your home as a planter or a good old-fashioned tire swing).
Curbside pickup is not an option for old tires in Denton, but auto shops that are registered scrap tire facilities with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality can take them in. In Denton, Discount Tire accepts tires at both of its locations at 100 S. Loop 288 and 3861 N. Interstate 35. The company charges $2.75 per tire and contracts with a third party for recycling, a store associate said Monday.
For a full list of registered scrap tire facilities and recycling operations in North Texas, visit the TCEQ’s recycling webpage.
Appliances and furniture
Although the city picks up household items as bulk waste, local resale and thrift stores like Goodwill, Thrift Giant, Ruth’s Room and Twice as Nice accept furniture donations. The Denton County Habitat for Humanity ReStore accepts donations of furniture, appliances, housewares, building materials and more. For details on what donations are accepted and the best method to donate, contact the store at 940-382-8487 or stop by 1805 Cornell Lane in Denton.
Small appliances such as vacuums and fans also can be dropped off at Best Buy for free recycling, and larger appliances can be picked up for $29.99 when a replacement product is delivered or $99 without a qualifying purchase. Other appliance stores such as Lowe’s and Home Depot offer pickup and recycling of old appliances under certain circumstances when a replacement is delivered.
What if I don’t have a recycling cart or curbside?
If you live in an apartment or do not have curbside recycling for other reasons, you can still recycle. The city operates two recycling drop-off centers: one at North Lakes Park, open during park hours; and one at the city landfill at 1527 S. Mayhill Road, open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
How important is washing my recyclables, really?
Very. Since Denton uses single-stream recycling — meaning all recyclables are placed into one bin and separated at a recycling facility — forgetting to wash out that soda can or peanut butter jar can mean the entire cart gets contaminated. Unwashed containers can soil cardboard, gunk up machinery and end up diverting the whole well-intentioned pile to the landfill.
Other items that cannot be recycled
Styrofoam, broken items and food scraps can’t be recycled, either in blue bins or the city recycling centers. But if you want to be Earth-friendly with food waste, consider composting at home. Food scraps can enrich soil to help plants grow and keep yard waste and food scraps out of landfills.
You don’t need a fancy composter to do it, either. You can make a compost pile or bin in your backyard or indoors using a homemade or store-bought bin. For a full guide on what to compost and how, visit the Environmental Protection Agency’s composting webpage.