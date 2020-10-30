The 2020 general election has shown a heightened voter turnout across the United States as well as heightened concerns about polling activities.
From these concerns, the Denton Police Department will have law enforcement patrolling around polling places on Election Day Tuesday, according to spokespeople from the department.
As election season drew nearer, Denton residents reached out to the Police Department wondering what was and wasn’t legal at polling places, according to a social media post from the department.
“We have plans in place to have close patrols at polling places, as well as contingencies for disruptive behavior at polling places,” Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said. “The close patrols were proactively planned. Denton PD hasn’t received any information leading us to believe there will be disruptions, but as always we are prepared for that possibility.”
The election judge has jurisdiction within the 100-foot markers of polling places, but Beckwith said they can reach out to the Police Department and Denton County Sheriff’s Office if needed.
If anyone feels like they’re being harassed at a polling place, Beckwith said the Police Department encourages them to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 940-349-8181.
Appointing authorities are limited to two poll watchers on duty per precinct who watch out for electioneering, tampering with voting equipment and voter bribery. Poll watchers must be appointed by political parties, candidates or groups supporting or opposing ballot measures, but this doesn’t mean self-appointed election observers won’t also be at polling locations.
However, official poll watchers and other observers should note that it’s a Class C misdemeanor to loiter within 100 feet of a polling place entrance.
President Donald Trump urged supporters during the first presidential debate to go to the polls and “watch very carefully,” which drew concern over confrontations at polling places.
Electioneering — campaigning for a candidate, party or ballot measure — is prohibited within 100 feet of a polling place, and so is using wireless or electronic communication devices, according to Texas law. It’s also illegal to use sound amplification devices within 1,000 feet of polling places. These are some of the things poll watchers watch out for on Election Day to report to election judges.
However, they’re barred from doing almost anything besides observing aspects of the election, such as talking to election officials for reasons other than to report a violation, talking to voters and leaving precincts without the election judge’s permission.
According to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, it’s also prohibited for anyone other than law enforcement to bring firearms onto the premises of polling places on Election Day or during early voting. Weapons such as location-restricted knives, clubs and explosives are also prohibited.
— Zaira Perez