You may want to check your dryer vents right about now.
Although clogged dryer vents aren’t the leading cause of house fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association, Mark Fleniken with the Denton Fire Department said it’s easier to prevent clogged vent fires.
“The biggest problem with fires and dryers is the accumulation of lint and high heat from the dryer,” said Fleniken, the public education captain. “Sometimes the dryer, like any appliance, will have faulty wiring, but typically on dryers, it’s the accumulation of lint.”
One of the easiest things to do is to clean the lint screen after each use.
Next up: Check the flexible dryer vent duct. This is the pipe that connects to the dryer. Fleniken said they should be UL2158A, an approved standard for dryer ducts showing they can handle high temperatures.
“The white plastic ones aren’t rated for [high temperatures],” he said. “Lots of people use them, but they aren’t rated for that. … If it’s that white stuff, it can ignite with high temperature.”
Next, periodically check the vent from outside the home while your dryer is running to make sure you can feel warm air flowing. You can also disconnect the dryer duct from the dryer itself to check for any blockage.
“The easiest one is cleaning the lint screen after each use,” Fleniken said. “And monthly you’d want to, when you take it out, vacuum out the cavity it sits in. And that’s pretty much it along with making sure it's not cluttered.”