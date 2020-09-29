Whether you’re going to be out of the county or you have conditions that make you more susceptible to catching COVID-19, mail-in and absentee voting is an option that’s steadily increased in popularity over the last two decades, according to MIT’s Election Data.
Texans who are registered to vote can mail in their ballots if they are 65 years or older, jailed but still eligible to vote, or if they have a disability or illness. Being out of the county you’re registered to vote is another qualification to request a ballot by mail.
Prospective voters must submit an Application for Ballot by Mail by printing one from the Texas Secretary of State’s office website or submitting an online order to have one mailed to them, and then mail the application in time so it can reach the Early Voting Clerk by Oct. 23 — 11 days before Election Day.
The application will ask for a person’s name, residence address and address to mail the ballot. The application asks voters to state their reason for voting by mail.
The application also asks if voters want to apply to vote by mail for only one election, future elections, primaries and runoffs.
Once the application is all filled out, mail it to the Early Voting Clerk: Denton County Elections, 701 Kimberly Drive, Denton, Texas, 76208.
They can also be faxed to 940-349-3201, but Denton County Elections also ask applicants to send a hard copy of the application within four business days with a written signature.
Denton County Elections will also accept applications in person if the voter brings it in before early voting begins Oct. 13.
The latest voters can return their ballots is 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, but the deadline is five days after the election if you’re mailing your ballot from outside the United States.
Ballots won’t be returned to voters if they don’t have sufficient postage. The U.S. Postal Service is supposed to deliver the ballot and bill the county for the missing or insufficient postage.
Americans using this system can track their ballot online. Mail-in ballots for military and overseas voters started going out Sept. 19. Other Texans can start receiving their ballots 30 days before the election if county elections received their application more than 45 days before the election.
After that, the county must mail voters their ballot within seven days of approving the application.
For more information about voting by mail in Denton County, call 940-349-3200.