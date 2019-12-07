Yes. Brian Boerner, director of solid waste for the city of Denton, said crews are continuing to service the popular drop-off center three times per week.
A temporary road linking the North Lakes Park parking lot off Riney Road to the parking area in front of the recycling drop-off center keeps the access open during road and drainage construction.
Residents can also bring their recyclables to a drop-off center near the entrance of the landfill, 1527 S. Mayhill Road. The center is open when the landfill is open, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, except Sunday.