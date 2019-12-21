Staff Writer
Denton Municipal Electric confirmed that there are 82 lights out on Interstate 35E from the Loop 288 exit to the junction of Interstate 35 and Interstate 35W, and they are working with the Texas Department of Transportation to address the problem.
Multiple circuits were temporarily disabled, with 55 outages due to construction. According to a recent staff report to the City Council, a TxDOT contractor is expected to repair all the light circuits and turn lights back on as they finish up, likely by mid-January.
TxDOT is expected to contact DME when they are ready to release the lights back to Denton for operation.
In addition, three poles were knocked down in a recent crash. Lights on those poles and the remaining 24 lights are being repaired and replaced locally. Those lights should be operational by Jan. 1.