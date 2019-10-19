Revelations that House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, and fellow legislator Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, were openly hostile to local government issues in a secretly recorded meeting with a right-wing lobbyist did not come as a complete surprise to local government officials who struggled to communicate those issues to representatives in the last legislative session.
Six members of the Texas Legislature represent all or part of Denton and Denton County, including Democrat Michelle Beckley and Republicans Tan Parker, Lynn Stucky and Jared Patterson in the Texas House, as well as Republicans Jane Nelson and Pat Fallon in the Senate.
Here is a summary of the top house and senate bills that were opposed by cities and the names of the legislators who also sided with cities and opposed the bills with their vote (if the legislator is not listed, they voted in favor of the bill):
- SB 2: Revenue Caps — Beckley
- SB 29*: Prohibit cities from joining the Texas Municipal League or hiring lobbyists — Beckley, Parker, Stucky
- SB 1152: Decrease in the telecom right-of-way rental fee — Beckley
- HB 2439: Preemption of municipal regulation of building materials/aesthetics — Nelson
- HB 3167: “Shot Clock” for development applications
- HB 852: Prohibition of building permit fees based on valuation — Beckley
- HB 2496: Historic structure designations — Beckley
- SB 30, HB 440, HB 447: Bond election requirements
*Bill did not pass
Source: Informal Staff Report to Mayor and City Council 2019-168, Aug. 23, 2019