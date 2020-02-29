Among finding your designated voting location, figuring out what kind of ID will grant you a ballot and all the problems in between, the process can be far from simple.
Potential voters can look up where the party primaries are located through the county elections office website at votedenton.com Since primaries aren't entirely open in Texas, voters will have to decide which party's primary to vote in. While one can switch party year-to-year, voting in a primary election will lock one into that party for any potential run-offs.
For example, if a voter casts a ballot in the Democratic primary, they can't head to a Republican polling location for any run-off races. If the voter didn't participate in the primary during early voting or on March 3, they are allowed to participate in either party's run-off.
Upon arrival, a voter unable to physically enter a polling place without assistance can have an election officer bring a ballot outside. The voter can then cast a ballot normally, according to the elections code.
In order to obtain their ballot, a voter can present any one of seven forms of photo ID:
- Texas driver's license
- Texas election ID certificate
- Texas personal ID
- Texas handgun license
- U.S. military ID
- U.S. citizenship certificate
- U.S. passport
If a voter forgot to bring one of the seven, they are legally allowed to vote provisionally. Their votes will be counted provided they bring a valid form of photo ID to the county voter registrar within six calendar days. Even an expired form of ID is valid, provided it expired within four years. Without one of those, all is not lost.
A voter-to-be can fill out a reasonable impediment declaration if they would not be able to provide one of the above forms of ID. With the form complete, one of the following six forms of documentation would suffice:
- Certified domestic birth certificate or court-admissible birth document
- Current utility bill
- Bank statement
- Government check
- Paycheck
- Government document with your name and an address, such as a voter registration certificate.
"If a voter mismarks, damages or otherwise spoils the ballot in the process of voting," the election code allows for up to two replacements from the election officer.
If you manage to successfully complete a ballot without "spoiling" it, there's still the problem of malfunctioning voting equipment. If election officers are unable to repair or replace the equipment, state law allows them to have voters fill out paper ballots.
State law also gives election officers the authority to create new ballots, whether they be photocopies of other ballots or simply copied by hand. There was a bit of commotion during the November 2018 election in Lantana when a power outage led to voters writing their votes in by hand on blank pieces of paper. While odd, the practice is perfectly legal and votes cast that way are meant to be counted just the same.
Further questions about local voting and registration can be directed toward the county elections office by calling 940-349-3200 or emailing elections@dentoncounty.com.