With some narrow exceptions, the state bars the city from borrowing money (that is, issuing certificates of obligation instead of general obligation bonds) for the same purposes as on the bond election for three years.
In other words, the public safety improvements, road work, proposed park acquisition and public art projects would likely be shelved until the city either called another bond election (and voters approved) or until the waiting period passed.
Didn’t know there was a $221.5 million bond election in November? Learn more about Propositions A, B, C and D on a special page of the city’s website at cityofdenton.com/en-us/2019bond.
The deadline to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 7. For more information on your voter registration, visit votedenton.com.
Source: Texas Local Government Code, Section 271. 047