Staff Writer
Yes. Since April 6, haulers coming to the weigh station have had to pay for their loads with either a credit or debit card.
Denton’s Solid Waste Department implemented several procedure changes at the landfill at the beginning of April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new process also eliminates the need for staff members to handle a hauler’s driver’s license.
The change is temporary and allows the city staff to conduct business in a way that is considered safe and healthy for both customers and staff.
The department announced the change about a week in advance, publishing the information on the landfill webpage, the city’s COVID-19 webpage and on social media channels.