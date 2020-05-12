181211_drc_news_landfill_18.JPG

The landfill area at the City of Denton Landfill.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Staff Writer

Yes. Since April 6, haulers coming to the weigh station have had to pay for their loads with either a credit or debit card.

Denton’s Solid Waste Department implemented several procedure changes at the landfill at the beginning of April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new process also eliminates the need for staff members to handle a hauler’s driver’s license.

The change is temporary and allows the city staff to conduct business in a way that is considered safe and healthy for both customers and staff.

The department announced the change about a week in advance, publishing the information on the landfill webpage, the city’s COVID-19 webpage and on social media channels.

