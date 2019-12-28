If not Pilot Knob Hill, what is the highest point in Denton County? The Texas Almanac lists Pilot Knob Hill, at about 900 feet above sea level, as a notable high point. But area geographers know it’s not the highest spot in Denton County. The highest point in the county measures 980 feet above sea level. The spot is close to the Denton-Wise County line, and if you’ve driven on Waide Road, you’ve come close at the intersection with Malone Road. It doesn’t have a name. The website
m identifies it simply as
t. As high points go, Denton County's ranks #141 out of the 254 counties. That's far behind the 8,749 feet of Guadalupe Peak, the state's highest point in the Guadalupe Mountains, and the 8,378 feet of Baldy Mountain, the highest point in the Davis Mountains. But it's high enough that at least two people filed reports with Peakbagger about their quest to visit. According to one visitor in 2013, visiting the highest point in Denton County was "easy bagging." But the other visitor said the drive proved more remote than expected. — Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe
