The county fire marshal has the authority to inspect and enforce fire code violations. The Texas Local Government Code grants counties with a population of more than 250,000 and adjacent counties to adopt a fire code and any rules necessary to enforce and administer it.
The Denton County commissioners adopted the 2005 International Fire Code in 2006, making it effective and enforceable on Jan. 1, 2007. As of Jan. 1, 2017, the commissioners amended the fire code to include elements of the 2015 code.
Unlike municipal ordinances covering property maintenance or some homeowner association rules, the fire code doesn’t have rules for nuisances, such as high grass and weeds.
Storage regulations are similarly limited and rules focus on the storage, handling and use of hazardous materials. In other words, your country neighbor’s outside junk, while unsightly, may not violate the county’s fire code.
Source: Denton County Fire Code, https://bit.ly/2IJONAN.