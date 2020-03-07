No. Truckers sometimes deploy a device, commonly called Jake brakes, which opens exhaust values to release compressed gas into the engine and slow the truck.
The device is particularly helpful for descending steep grades, where overusing brakes could cause them to overheat and fail.
However the released air, also makes a long, loud jackhammer-like sound on trucks that don't have mufflers for the device.
Given recent complaints about freeway noise, Denton City Council member Deb Armintor said she has asked for a work session on a possible ordinance prohibiting engine brakes in the city limits.
The prohibition is common in cities throughout the country, particularly those along major thoroughfares. Texas cities that prohibit the use of engine brakes include Austin, Baytown, Seagoville, Snyder and Uvalde.