Yes. The department began publishing the calendar in 2012. The calendar posted holiday collection schedules and offered helpful tips on recycling and more.
The Council Committee on the Environment discussed in November whether to discontinue publishing the calendar, noting that the increasing popularity of digital calendars and that the publication itself could be considered wasteful.
City spokesman Ryan Adams said content from the calendars will be included in the city's social media and other printed materials, including the monthly utility bill inserts and the Resident Update newsletters, which are delivered every two months to all Denton residents.
Residents concerned about keeping track of waste pick-up schedules during holiday weeks can follow the news in the Denton Record-Chronicle, which runs the schedules as part of the regular "holiday closure" briefs. Or, they can check the holiday pick-up schedule on the city's website, cityofdenton.com.
Smart-phone users can also download the Engage Denton App and set up notifications for solid waste pick up days.