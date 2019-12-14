Yes. The continued congestion, especially for northbound motorists on the frontage road at Interstate 35E, is on the city staff’s radar.
When the lights were first turned on last month, too many motorists hesitated at the flashing yellow and treated the intersection like a four-way stop, creating very long traffic queues. The city went ahead and activated the red-yellow-green pattern along with a detection component that can see the queues, or lack thereof, changing the green times as needed.
That configuration lessened the northbound queues, according to a recent staff report to the Denton City Council.
Currently, the staff is installing radio communication at the light so it can communicate with surrounding signals and the traffic control center. The additional information may help the staff look for more solutions, which could include signaling changes at nearby intersections.