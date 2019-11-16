190502_drc_biz_StroudStreet_3.JPG
The city’s new development code has new rules for short-term rentals — private homes that are rented by the night or weekend. A couple of dozen homes in Denton, such as the house with the coral door on Stroud Street, are listed on Airbnb, a nationwide website that helps homeowners market their properties.

Yes, soon. The city plans to take applications and issue permits in January. 

The city adopted short-term rental regulations as part of the new Denton Development Code. Specific information is on Page 213 of the published code on the city's website, cityofdenton.com

City spokesman Ryan Adams said the planning staff are still working on the application form and will begin reaching out to property owners who rent through Airbnb, VRBO and other services soon. 

The city's new registration requirement does not apply to single-room rentals. The entire residence must be rented to trigger the permit requirement. 

