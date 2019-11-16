Yes, soon. The city plans to take applications and issue permits in January.
The city adopted short-term rental regulations as part of the new Denton Development Code. Specific information is on Page 213 of the published code on the city's website, cityofdenton.com.
City spokesman Ryan Adams said the planning staff are still working on the application form and will begin reaching out to property owners who rent through Airbnb, VRBO and other services soon.
The city's new registration requirement does not apply to single-room rentals. The entire residence must be rented to trigger the permit requirement.